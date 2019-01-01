News and Updates
Ex-Payson hotshot sues federal agency, says Yarnell Hill Fire records are being concealed
Dennis Wagner, The Republic | azcentral.com A former Arizona hotshot superintendent is suing the federal government to obtain aircraft radio transmissions that may help explain the deaths of 19 firefighters in the Yarnell Hill Fire of 2013. Fred Schoeffler alleges read more…
Roberts: Arizona Legislature to turn public records into state secrets?
Laurie Roberts, The Republic | azcentral.com Fresh off last year’s successful effort to make it more difficult for you to see who is financing Arizona’s political campaigns, the Legislature will make a run this year at making it more difficult read more…
Bill to ban pesky public-records requests in Arizona is back
Alia Beard Rau, The Republic | azcentral.com No records for you! A bill to allow government officials to deny any public-record request they choose by arguing it is “unduly burdensome” or “harassing” is back for a second year in a read more…
Here’s how we’re helping get Arizona public records into your hands
Pat Flannery, The Republic | azcentral.com Nancy Cantor remembers vividly her introduction to public records. As Valley freeways took shape in the mid-1980s, planners routed the Pima Freeway through the east Scottsdale neighborhood where Cantor’s parents lived. “They were taking read more…